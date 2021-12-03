Visakha Organic Mela-2021 to begin today

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 December 2021 00:50 IST

All arrangements have been completed for the three-day Visakha Organic Mela-2021 to be held at A.S. Raja Grounds at MVP Colony from December 3. NABARD Chairman Chintala Govindaraju will inaugurate the mela at 10 a.m.

Animal Husbandry Minister S. Appalaraju, former IPS officer V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and Go-based Nature Farmers Association president Ramakrishna Raju are expected to participate in the inaugural function.

Over a thousand farmers from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are expected to attend. Organic farmers and traders from across the State would participate in the mela, which would have 120 stalls. An organic food court would be set up with complete organic products and food items.

A seminar on ‘kitchen garden’ seminar will be held by gardening expert T. Raghothama Reddy. There is no admission fee, and the mela will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

‘Best organic farmer awards’ would be given away to those farmers nominated from East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts during the mela.

Those nominated for other categories like ‘Best researcher’ and the best terrace gardens award would also be given away the awards during the mela.