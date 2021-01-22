Visakha Museum to be reopened from Jan. 23

Visakha Museum, closed for several months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be reopened from January 23.

New curator of the museum B. Sanyasi Naidu said that the decision was taken following instructions to this effect from GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Sanyasi Naidu appealed to visitors to follow COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing at the museum. It may be noted that the TU-142 museum and Kursura submarine museum, which are under the purview of the VMRDA, were already reopened last month.