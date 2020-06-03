Visakha Dairy director ‘attacked’

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 June 2020 23:33 IST

Visakha Dairy director and YSR Congress Party leader G. Satyanarayana and two others were allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified persons near Komallapudi at Butchayyapeta mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The three persons were shifted to hospital immediately.

Sources said that Mr. Satyanarayana and two others were walking in the area when some unidentified persons wielding knives came in an auto-rickshaw and allegedly attacked them. Butchayyapeta police said they will register a case and launch an investigation, adding that they suspect old rivalry to be the reason behind the alleged attack.