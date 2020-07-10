Virus tightens its grip over south-coastal A.P.

COVID-19 tightened its vice-like grip over south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, where one more person succumbed to the virus while 187 patients — 105 in Prakasam district and 82 in Nellore district — tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases shot up to 1,340 in Nellore district and 1,191 in Prakasam district. The death toll rose to three in Nellore city and seven in SPSR Nellore district, health officials said. Nellore city accounted for a maximum of 60 new cases.

As many as 106 patients — 57 in Nellore district and 49 patients in Prakasam district — were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals during last 24 hours.

There was no let-up in cases in remote Pamur village in Prakasam district, which accounted for a maximum of 35 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 155. The number of confirmed cases rose to 266 in Ongole, where 17 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

A five-year-old girl from Ongole and a 70-year-old man from Inimerla were among the newly-infected patients. A small village of Alavalapadu registered 15 new cases.

Among the cases, three persons were from Telangana and Odisha each. Two each had returned from Delhi and Karnataka while one each had returned from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

A stringent lockdown was implemented in Markapur and Chirala, which have 160 and 130 positive cases respectively. The virus continued to spread to remote villages including Chakicherla, Manetikota, Yerronapalli, Jagarlamudi, Inamanameluru, Uputuru, Santhamagaluru, Pedaraveedu, Sivapuram, Koppolu and Tallur.