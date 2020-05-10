Virus spreads to new areas in Anantapur district

The virus spread to new areas in Anantapur district with five new positive cases getting reported on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases went up to 134 (including 27 shown in ‘Others’ category), with 43 of them getting discharged and seven deaths.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Sunday held a meeting with all the nodal officers of COVID-19 at the camp office and instructed them to implement the containment measures in the best possible way to stop the spread of the virus to other areas. He said the quarantine centres too must be run with all facilities and no complaints must come from the inmates.

Out of the fresh cases, one each was reported from Dharmavaram, Kadiri and two from Uravakonda and one more was recorded in the hotbed of virus-Hindupur. Four persons were getting treated in the State COVID hospitals and 54 in Anantapur district.