Virus spreads to interior villages in Prakasam district

Six more patients, including three women from interior villages, tested positive for coronavirus in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours.

Alarmed over the spread of the disease to remote places in the district, health officials unveiled the cluster containment strategy in H.M.Padu and Cumbum mandals.

Chennai link

As many as 346 primary contacts of the infected persons and 1,013 secondary contacts were subjected to testing and isolated. Over 20,000 persons with suspected symptoms have been tested so far in the district.

Five of the new patients from Nallagantla village, near Hanumanthanipadu(H.M.Padu) in Prakasam district, have been infected after visiting Chennai, while the sixth person hailing from Cumbum had contracted the disease during his visit to Guntur, COVID-19 nodal officer John Richardson said.

According to a health bulletin released by the district administration, the number of active cases went up to 13 in the district, where 65 patients have been discharged on recovery Twelve persons in the district had contracted the disease after visiting the Tamil Nadu capital.

The number of containment zones were reduced from 21 to 8 after the first set of patients who had contracted the disease after visiting New Delhi were cured of the disease.

Two of the infected persons had returned from Maharashtra. The containment action plan was implemented with full vigour in Santhamagaluru, Maddipadu, N.G.Padu, Chimakurthy and Kothapatnam and Korisapadu.

25 recovered in Nellore

In neighbouring SPSR Nellore district, 25 patients were discharged on recovery and one person from Sullurpeta tested positive on Friday. The number of active cases came down to 55.