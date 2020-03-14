Virus may impact Vontimitta Kalyanam

KADAPA

Clouds of COVID-19 are hovering over the prestigious ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ conducted every year by the State government at the Sri Kodanda Ramalayam at Vontimitta in Kadapa district.

The ancient Vontimitta temple was chosen by the State government for the State-sponsored Sita Rama Kalyanam, as the erstwhile Bhadrachalam temple went to Telangana post-bifurcation. The TTD had offered to pump in ₹100 crore in phases for developing amenities at the temple abutting the Kadapa-Tirupati highway, about 50 km from here. The ceremonial wedding that coincides with Sri Rama Navami attracts over a lakh people from across the State.

Though the TTD has set the arrangements for the mega event in motion, officials are learnt to be worried over the congregation, in view of the COVID-19 scare this year.

Highly placed sources said that the TTD would consult the State government on whether to conduct the event in the first place, or seek guidelines on the means to adopt and precautions to follow, in view of the possibility of the virus spreading due to the congregation.

While the annual Brahmotsavams are expected to pass off as a low-key event, the virus is feared to cast a shadow only on the celestial wedding that is tagged at the end of the main event.