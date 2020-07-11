Virus makes inroads into rural areas of Chittoor

CHITTOOR

11 July 2020 23:39 IST

These account for more than 30% of the district’s over 2,700 cases

After rattling the municipal corporations of Tirupati and Chittoor, and seven municipalities in Chittoor district, the coronavirus is gradually making inroads into the rural areas, particularly in the eastern mandals of Satyavedu, Nagalapauram, Pichatur, Varadaiahpalem and several villages bordering with Tamil Nadu.

Of the 2,700 plus cases registered so far in the district, the share of the rural belt is put at more than 30%.

According to COVID-19 task force officials, the infection remained considerably under control in the rural areas until June end, with only sporadic cases emerging from here as compared to cluster-like presence in urban areas.

The eastern mandals, which showed a sudden spurt in the cases in April and May took a lull in June, are once again on the edge with new cases on the rise since the beginning of the month of July.

‘Lack of awareness’

The officials observed that a majority of the cases from the villages emerged due to lack of adherence to guidelines on people’s part.

Unlike urban areas, which are at an advantage given the feasibility in accessing COVID hospitals in Tirupati and Chittoor, handling the cases from the rural belt and conducting disinfection drives, arranging ambulances and bandobasth at red zones here remain a tough task. Due to lack of surveillance, the rural public are given to free movement even in red zones.

In a bid to make people understand the importance of the norms, the Chittoor police on Saturday released a short-film titled “No Mask No Entry”, in coordination with the local youth, at Kanipakam.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Circle-Inspector C. Lakshmikanth Reddy and Sub-Inspector B. Manohar observed how the mask and hand etiquettes were being flouted. Some wear masks incorrectly, some others use towels or hand kerchiefs as masks, they said adding that penalties would be slapped against errant persons both in urban and rural places.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah said that as long as the public give a go-by to the norms, the rural areas would continue to face the risk of further spread.