Virus eases its grip over Nellore, Prakasam districts

29 September 2020 23:53 IST

Recoveries reported were double the number of new infections

The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours were double the number of fresh admissions into COVID-19 hospitals, while the combined toll due to pandemic in the districts of Nellore and Prakasam rose to 923 during the period.

In Prakasam district, the toll rose to 478 as eight more lost the battle against the viral disease, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday night. In Nellore district, two more patients died, taking the toll to 445.

The number of infections, which had been 1,000 plus in each of the two districts in the previous weeks, came down drastically to about 500 plus in each of the districts during this week.

The number of persons who got discharged from hospitals was more by 1,003 when compared to fresh admissions in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,003 patients recovered the illness in the two districts during the period, while only 1,001 patients, tested positive for the disease.

The cumulative confirmed cases rose to 53,486 in Nellore district as 432 contracted the disease while 569 persons got infected in Prakasam during the period, taking the total number of positive cases to 47,925.

As many as 1,426 persons were cured of the disease in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours, while 577 patients recovered from the illness in Nellore district. With this, the active cases came down to 3,688 in Nellore district and 9,360 in Prakasam district.

So far, 87,885 patients--38,087 in Prakasam district and 49,798 in SPSR Nellore district have been discharged from hospitals in the two districts.