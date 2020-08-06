Virus continues its onward march in Nellore

A woman being subjected to testing in Nellore on Wednesday.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

06 August 2020 08:43 IST

920 more contract the infection in Nellore and Prakasam districts

Coronavirus continued its onward march in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the positive cases count crossed the 17,200-mark in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

As many as 537 got infected in Nellore district where the caseload soared to 10,436 while the number of discharged persons on Wednesday stood at 319. With this, the number of active cases came down to 5,940. So far, 4496 patients recovered, a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health department said in Nellore.

Meanwhile, the toll rose to 148 in the two districts with six more deaths-- four in Nellore and two in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours. With this 80 patients in Prakasam and 68 patients in Nellore have succumbed to the viral disease so far, a health bulletin released by the State Government said late on Wednesday night.

The tally in Prakasam district rose to 6,810 as 383 more tested positive in the last 24 hours, health officials said.

Long queues

Long queues were seen at the Government General Hospital(GGH) in Ongole as thousands of people waited for their turn to undergo testing, while the para-medical staff both at the GGH and those manning the mobile Sanjeevini testing facility kept on toes as at least 3,600 persons were subjected to testing on Wednesday.

“We have so far tested over 1.57 lakh patients. About 1.47 lakh of them have tested negative,” COVID-19 Prakasam district nodal officer John Richards said after overseeing the treatment provided to over 600 symptomatic cases in the GGH.

As many as 3,435 persons tested negative in the last 24 hours.

The new cases came from across Prakasam district including Yaddanapudi(14), Medermetla(7), Ravinuthala(6), Tarlupadu(7), Pedda Alavalapadu(5), Sankavaram(5) and Thimasamudram. Meanwhile, a group of patients undergoing treatment complained of sub-standard facilities and poor quality food in the COVID-19 Care Centres.