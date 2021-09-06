Andhra Pradesh

Virus claims two lives in South Coastal A.P.

The single-day coronavirus infection tally outnumbered the recoveries in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Two more patients, one each in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts succumbed to the infection during the period, taking the toll in the region to 2,064. Prakasam district has reported 1,054 deaths while the same for SPSR Nellore district has been put at 1,010 so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

Pressure on health staff

Even as the number of fresh cases came down by over 100 when compared to the previous day, there was no improvement on the recoveries front. The count was fewer by 116 when compared to new cases in the last 24 hours, exerting pressure on the health professionals.

As many as 194 persons in SPSR Nellore district and another 114 in Prakasam district got infected in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to more than 2.75 lakh. As a result, the number of active cases rose to 4,352 in the region including 2,217 in Prakasam district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 12:50:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/virus-claims-two-lives-in-south-coastal-ap/article36312339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY