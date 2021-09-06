Virus claims two lives in South Coastal A.P.

Number of active cases goes up to 4,352; there is no improvement on recoveries front

The single-day coronavirus infection tally outnumbered the recoveries in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Two more patients, one each in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts succumbed to the infection during the period, taking the toll in the region to 2,064. Prakasam district has reported 1,054 deaths while the same for SPSR Nellore district has been put at 1,010 so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

Pressure on health staff

Even as the number of fresh cases came down by over 100 when compared to the previous day, there was no improvement on the recoveries front. The count was fewer by 116 when compared to new cases in the last 24 hours, exerting pressure on the health professionals.

As many as 194 persons in SPSR Nellore district and another 114 in Prakasam district got infected in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to more than 2.75 lakh. As a result, the number of active cases rose to 4,352 in the region including 2,217 in Prakasam district.