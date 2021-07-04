Virus claims four morelives in South Coastal A.P.

Prakasam and Nellore districts report 557 infections in a day

Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Sunday, taking the toll to 1,843 in the region.

Prakasam district reported three deaths while Nellore district witnessed one death during the period. As many as 930 patients have died of the infection in Prakasam district while the virus has claimed 913 lives in Nellore district till date, a health bulletin released by the State government said.

The cumulative tally is inching closer to 2.51 lakh as 557 persons, including 322 in Prakasam district, tested positive in the last 24 hours. However, the number of recoveries remained still higher than the single-day tally in the region. As many as 342 patients in Prakasam district and another 249 in Nellore district recovered from the disease during the period.

More than 2.41 lakh patients, including 1.24 lakh in Nellore district, were recuperated in the region so far.