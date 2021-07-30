Virus claims five more lives in South Coastal A.P.

442 infections reported in 24 hours

Five more people succumbed to coronavirus infection in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Thursday.

With this, the toll number of deaths in the region rose to 1,946 as three patients in Prakasam district and two more in Nellore district died. The virus has claimed 993 lives in Prakasam district and another 953 in Nellore so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The number of recoveries was slightly more when compared to single-day tally, which was up by 22 in the region when compared to the previous day. As many as 442 persons including 200 in Prakasam district contracted the infection in the last 24 hours, while 454 patients including 215 patients in Nellore district recovered during the period.

The number of active cases stood at 5,466. More than 2.55 lakh patients have been recuperated in the two districts so far.