Virus claims five lives in South Coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

23 July 2021 00:55 IST

The region reports 435 infections in 24 hours

Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and 435 persons tested positive in 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Thursday,

Prakasam district registered three deaths, while Nellore district acccounted for two fatalities. With this, the total toll in the region rose to 1,913, according to a health bulletin released by the State government. Prakasam district has accounted for 970 casualties so far and 943 people have died in Nellore district.

Prakasam stood second among the districts in the State with a single-day infection tally of 232, while 203 more tested positive for the disease in Nellore district. The cumulative tally in the region inched closer to the 2.60-lakh mark. As many as 455 patients recovered during the period.

Active cases

The number of active cases plummeted below 3,000 in Prakasam district, where 263 patients recovered during the period. In Nellore district, 192 patients recovered, bringing down the active cases to 2,467. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in Ongole said the government would take care of the education of the children orphaned by COVID-19. He handed over cheques for ₹10 lakh each to two children whose parents died of coronavirus.