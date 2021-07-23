Andhra Pradesh

Virus claims five lives in South Coastal A.P.

Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and 435 persons tested positive in 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Thursday,

Prakasam district registered three deaths, while Nellore district acccounted for two fatalities. With this, the total toll in the region rose to 1,913, according to a health bulletin released by the State government. Prakasam district has accounted for 970 casualties so far and 943 people have died in Nellore district.

Prakasam stood second among the districts in the State with a single-day infection tally of 232, while 203 more tested positive for the disease in Nellore district. The cumulative tally in the region inched closer to the 2.60-lakh mark. As many as 455 patients recovered during the period.

Active cases

The number of active cases plummeted below 3,000 in Prakasam district, where 263 patients recovered during the period. In Nellore district, 192 patients recovered, bringing down the active cases to 2,467. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in Ongole said the government would take care of the education of the children orphaned by COVID-19. He handed over cheques for ₹10 lakh each to two children whose parents died of coronavirus.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 12:55:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/virus-claims-five-lives-in-south-coastal-ap/article35479896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY