Virus claims 92 lives, 9,927 infections detected in a day

6.29% of the total population in State has been tested till date

Coronavirus claimed 92 lives in the State, while 9,927 people were tested positive in the last 24 hours, ending on Tuesday morning, taking the toll to 3,460 and the tally to 3,71,639.

According to officials, 6.29% of the total population of 5.34 crore in the State has been tested for the virus and 0.7% of them have been found to be infected.

Meanwhile, 9,419 patients were discharged from various COVID facilities on recovery in the 24 hours, taking the total count to 2,78,247. With the recovery rate being increased to 74.87%, there are 89,932 active cases at present.

Positivity rate goes up

In the last 24 hours, 64,351 samples were tested and the total number of tests done has gone up to 33,56,852. The positivity rate of these tests stands at 11.07%. The tests per million ratio has also increased to 62,862.

Meanwhile, four districts reported 10 or more deaths. They are Chittoor (16), Anantapur (11), Prakasam (10) and Kadapa (10), followed by East Godavari and West Godavari with eight deaths each; Nellore, Guntur and Visakhapatnam with six deaths each, Krishna with four deaths and Vizianagaram with one death. Kurnool reported no death in the last 24 hours.

East Godavari reported the highest single-day spike in cases. It reported 1,353 new infections, while Chittoor reported 967 cases, followed by Nellore (949) and Guntur (917). West Godavari district reported 853 cases, followed by Visakhapatnam (846), Kurnool (781), Prakasam (705), Vizianagaram (667), Srikakulam (552), Kadapa (521), Anantapur (494) and Krishna (322).

District tally

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (52,039), Kurnool (40,100), Anantapur (36,220), Guntur (31,776), Visakhapatnam (31,561), Chittoor (31,292), West Godavari (31,179), Nellore (24,275), Kadapa (21,683), Srikakulam (19,486), Prakasam (17,875), Vizianagaram (16,907) and Krishna (14,351).