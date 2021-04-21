Virus claims 38 lives, 9,716 infections reported in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

State logs the highest single-day tally in last seven months

In yet another highest single-day toll in the past six months, the coronavirus claimed 38 lives in the State, while 9,716 infections were reported in 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning.

The single-day tally was highest in the past seven months since September 12 last year. Also, the State witnessed the highest ever daily positivity rate of 24.52% as 39,619 samples were tested in the past day.

50,000 cases in a week

There has been a sharp surge in the infection count and deaths in the recent past. During the past week, the State witnessed a caseload close to 50,000 as 49,654 cases were reported. During the same period, 171 deaths were reported.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,86,703 and the number of recoveries went up to 9,18,985, with 3,359 patients recovering in the past day.

The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14% and the number of active cases reached 60,208. The overall positivity rate of 1.579 crore samples was put at 6.25%. However, the death rate came down 0.76% as the toll reached 7,510.

10 deaths in Krishna

Krishna district reported 10 new deaths in the past day, the district with highest death rate in the State. It was followed by Nellore (7), East Godavari (4), Srikakulam (4), Chittoor (3), Prakasam (3), Guntur (2), Kurnool (2), Visakhapatnam (2), and Anantapur (1).

Srikakulam has been witnessing a rapid spread of infection of late. It reported 1,444 new cases, the highest among districts in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (1,236), Chittoor (1,180), Kurnool (958), Nellore (934), Anantapur (849), East Godavari (830), Visakhapatnam (810), Vizianagaram (565), Krishna (294), Kadapa (216) and West Godavari (106).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,31,619), Chittoor (1,03,679), West Godavari (95,363), Guntur (89,946), Anantapur (72,733), Nellore (70,372), Visakhapatnam (69,985), Kurnool (68,275), Prakasam (66,864), Kadapa (59,015), Krishna(56,037), Srikakulam (55,469) and Vizianagaram (44,451).