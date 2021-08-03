Virus claims 15 more lives in Andhra Pradesh

Seven districts record zero deaths in 24 hours

The State reported 15 deaths due to coronavirus and 1,546 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The cumulative tally increased to 19,70,008 and the death toll reached 13,410.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 98.27% with 19,36,016 recoveries till date including 1,968 in the past day.

The number of active cases came down to 20,582.

The daily test positivity rate of the 59,641 samples tested in the past day was put at 2.59%, while the overall test positivity rate of the 2.47 crore samples tested so far came down to 7.97%. The tests per million ratio stood at 4.62 lakh.

Chittoor reported five more deaths in the past day, the highest among the districts. Krishna and Prakasam reported three deaths. East Godavari district recorded two deaths, while Guntur and Srikakulam reported one falatality each. Seven districts reported zero deaths in the past day.

All the districts expect for East Godavari reported less than 250 new infections. East Godavari reported 416 infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (229), Prakasam (201), Krishna (158), Nellore (151), Kadapa (115), Guntur (90), Visakhapatnam (54), Kurnool (43), West Godavari (42), Srikakulam (22), Anantapur (18) and Vizianagaram (7).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,78,204), Chittoor (2,31,604), West Godavari (1,69,924), Guntur (1,68,390), Anantapur (1,56,349), Visakhapatnam (1,52,666), Nellore (1,34,627), Prakasam (1,30,019), Kurnool (1,23,282), Srikakulam (1,20,681), Kadapa (1,10,579), Krishna (1,09,305) and Vizianagaram (81,483).