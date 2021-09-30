Virus claims 13 more lives in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

30 September 2021 00:51 IST

Kurnool reports zero infections in a day

The coronavirus claimed 13 more lives in the State in the 24 hours, ending Wednesday morning. During the same period, 1,084 infections were confirmed, taking the cumulative tally to 20,49,314. The total fatalities reached 14,163, with a rate of 0.69%.

The number of active cases came down to 11,655 as 1,328 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stood at 20,23,496 and 98.74% respectively. The daily test positivity rate of the 57,345 samples tested in the past day was put at 1.89%. The figure has remained below 2% since the past three days. The overall positivity rate of the 2.82 crore tests conducted so far remained at 7.26%.

Chittoor reported five deaths. Krishna and Prakasam reported three deaths each, while East Godavari and Nellore reported one each. East Godavari reported 244 infections in the past day, followed by Chittoor (147), Prakasam (122), Nellore (115), Krishna (113), Guntur (111), West Godavari (96), Kadapa (71), Visakhapatnam (28), Srikakulam (18), Anantapur (14), and Vizianagaram (5). Kurnool reported zero cases in the past day.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,91,136), Chittoor (2,43,708), West Godavari (1,77,633), Guntur (1,75,875), Anantapur (1,57,597), Visakhapatnam (1,56,587), Nellore (1,44,876), Prakasam (1,37,160), Kurnool (1,24,016), Srikakulam (1,22,703), Krishna (1,17,391), Kadapa (1,14,984) and Vizianagaram (82,753).