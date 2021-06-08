Virus claims 12 more lives even as active cases dip

NELLORE/ONGOLE

08 June 2021 23:40 IST

The number of active COVID cases came down further to a little over 21,000 even as 12 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in a span of 24 hours.

Compared to the previous day, fresh cases rose by 131 in the last 24 hours as 311 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 499 in Prakasam district tested positive for the disease. With this, the overall coronavirus case tally inched closer to 2.34 lakh-mark, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The toll reached 1,700 in the region with SPSR Nellore district reporting eight more deaths and Prakasam district four. So far, 866 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 837 in Prakasam district have died of the infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

Recoveries continued to be high as 1,099 in Nellore and 1,487 patients in Prakasam were declared recovered. This brought down the active caseload to 21,287. So far, 2.10 lakh patients have won the battle against the disease.

Meanwhile, health authorities arranged for temporary sheds to accommodate those coming to hospitals in a critical condition.