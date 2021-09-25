Virus claims 10 more lives in A.P.

A vendor selling empty bottles that can be used as sanitiser sprayers, on the roadside in Vijayawada on Friday.

Active caseload declines to 13,535; death toll touches 14,118

The State reported 10 COVID deaths in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. During the same period, 1,246 infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 20,44,490. The death toll increased to 14,118.

The number of active cases further came down to 13,535 as 1,450 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,16,837 and 98.65%.

The daily test positivity rate of 55,353 samples tested was 2.25% and that of the 2.79 crore tests conducted so far 7.31%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported two deaths each in the past day while East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 207 more infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari (167), Nellore (158), Krishna (138), Prakasam (128), West Godavari (123), Guntur (117), Kadapa (93), Visakhapatnam (62), Srikakulam (14), Anantapur (13), Kurnool (13) and Vizianagaram (13).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,90,258), Chittoor (2,42,954), West Godavari (1,77,209), Guntur (1,75,337), Anantapur (1,57,539), Visakhapatnam (1,56,407), Nellore (1,44,290), Prakasam (1,36,635), Kurnool (1,23,998), Srikakulam (1,22,625), Krishna (1,16,944), Kadapa (1,14,673) and Vizianagaram (82,726).