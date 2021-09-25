Andhra Pradesh

Virus claims 10 more lives in A.P.

A vendor selling empty bottles that can be used as sanitiser sprayers, on the roadside in Vijayawada on Friday.  

The State reported 10 COVID deaths in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. During the same period, 1,246 infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 20,44,490. The death toll increased to 14,118.

The number of active cases further came down to 13,535 as 1,450 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,16,837 and 98.65%.

The daily test positivity rate of 55,353 samples tested was 2.25% and that of the 2.79 crore tests conducted so far 7.31%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported two deaths each in the past day while East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 207 more infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari (167), Nellore (158), Krishna (138), Prakasam (128), West Godavari (123), Guntur (117), Kadapa (93), Visakhapatnam (62), Srikakulam (14), Anantapur (13), Kurnool (13) and Vizianagaram (13).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,90,258), Chittoor (2,42,954), West Godavari (1,77,209), Guntur (1,75,337), Anantapur (1,57,539), Visakhapatnam (1,56,407), Nellore (1,44,290), Prakasam (1,36,635), Kurnool (1,23,998), Srikakulam (1,22,625), Krishna (1,16,944), Kadapa (1,14,673) and Vizianagaram (82,726).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 8:33:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/virus-claims-10-more-lives-in-ap/article36662162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY