Virus claims 10 lives in South Coastal A.P.

Active cases cross the 10,000-mark

There was no respite from COVID-19 for the people in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the coronavirus claimed 10 more lives in a span of 24 hours, while the number of active cases crossed the 10,000 mark.

Nellore district reported six deaths while Prakasam district witnessed four deaths in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday, taking the total toll in the region to 1,172, said a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

Health professionals had a tough time as patients with a severe health conditions poured in the government and other designated private hospitals.

The cumulative tally rose to 1,39,716 as 949 people tested positive in Nellore district and 370 patients in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours. As many as 483 patients including 363 in Nellore recovered during the period.

Reviewing the situation in Nellore, Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav noted that the demand for beds with oxygen facility was increasing in the 21 designated COVID-19 hospitals.

“All the public health centres and community health centres are equipped to treat COVID-19 patients. The health administration is geared up to meet the increase in the number of new cases,” said the Minister.

Staff shortage

Noting shortage of health professionals in the Government General Hospital, he asked the authorities concerned to immediately depute an Assistant Professor from a private teaching hospital in Nellore and six house surgeons.

Mr. Anil Kumar wanted those with mild symptoms take treatment from their homes, leaving the hospitals for more serious cases.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in results of samples, he asked the officials to ensure that results are announced within 24 hours. He also warned that action would be taken against the government officials for overseeing the private hospitals overcharging the patients.

COVID Care Centres

In Prakasam district, the district administration set up COVID Care Centres in Ongole, Kandukur, Markapur and Chirala and other places to treat the increasing number of asymptomatic cases.