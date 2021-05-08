Virus claims 10 lives in 24 hours

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 May 2021 00:00 IST

The district recorded 1,888 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 93,620. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 16,549. The district also recorded 10 deaths, taking the count to 676 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 1,202 persons undergoing treatment fopr COVID infection were discharged from various hospitals, COVID Care Centres and home isolation, taking the total recovery count to 76,395.

The district has been recording a spike in cases. In the last two months from the first week of March, the district has recorded more than 30,000 infections and over 150 deaths.

