Andhra Pradesh

Virus claims 10 lives in 24 hours

The district recorded 1,888 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 93,620. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 16,549. The district also recorded 10 deaths, taking the count to 676 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 1,202 persons undergoing treatment fopr COVID infection were discharged from various hospitals, COVID Care Centres and home isolation, taking the total recovery count to 76,395.

The district has been recording a spike in cases. In the last two months from the first week of March, the district has recorded more than 30,000 infections and over 150 deaths.

\

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2021 12:01:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/virus-claims-10-lives-in-24-hours/article34510371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY