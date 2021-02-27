‘Virtual’ Tirutsava begins at IIT

TIRUPATI

27 February 2021 00:28 IST

Students from almost all of the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are participating in the third edition of the annual festival ‘Tirutsava 2021’ that began in virtual mode at the Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati (IIT-T) on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana, in the presence of Amara Raja Batteries Chief Executive Officer Vijayanand Samudrala. The students are participating from the comfort of their homes in the technical, cultural and literary events in the online mode, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Singer Gajendra Varma and stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian have been lined up for their shows.

