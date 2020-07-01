Virtual launch of cancer centre by CM today

A dedicated cancer block established with support from Natco Trust will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday in a virtual launch from his camp office.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and Superintendent of GGH K. Sudhakar inspected the arrangements for the event.

The Natco Cancer Centre is the first of its kind facility that has come up at a GGH in the State.

The Natco Trust, a wing of Natco Pharmaceutical company, approached the government with a proposal to set up a comprehensive cancer care centre with the High Energy LINAC accelerator facility since there is no cancer hospital in the government sector in the State. Following an MoU, the government allocated 4,000 square feet of land on the premises of the GGH for the construction of centre and spent ₹16.5 crore for the purpose.

The 80,000 square feet facility has been constructed comprising a cellar, ground and three upper floors with 110 beds and has been named after Nannapaneni Lokadityadu and Ravamma, the parents of V.C. Nannapaneni, the chairman and managing director of Natco. The government has allotted two medical PG seats in medical oncology and surgical oncology.