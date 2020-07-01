Virtual launch of cancer centre by CM today

A dedicated cancer block established with support from Natco Trust will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday in a virtual launch from his camp office.
District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and Superintendent of GGH K. Sudhakar inspected the arrangements for the event.
The Natco Cancer Centre is the first of its kind facility that has come up at a GGH in the State.
The Natco Trust, a wing of Natco Pharmaceutical company, approached the government with a proposal to set up a comprehensive cancer care centre with the High Energy LINAC accelerator facility since there is no cancer hospital in the government sector in the State. Following an MoU, the government allocated 4,000 square feet of land on the premises of the GGH for the construction of centre and spent ₹16.5 crore for the purpose.
The 80,000 square feet facility has been constructed comprising a cellar, ground and three upper floors with 110 beds and has been named after Nannapaneni Lokadityadu and Ravamma, the parents of V.C. Nannapaneni, the chairman and managing director of Natco. The government has allotted two medical PG seats in medical oncology and surgical oncology.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath