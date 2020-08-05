Virtual Kalyanotsavams at Tirumala from Aug. 7

Tirumala

05 August 2020 23:42 IST

Arjitha Seva tickets can be booked from Aug. 6

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to organise the Kalyanotsavams of Lord Venkatesawara at the Tirumala temple in virtual mode from August 7, in the wake of the sharp spike in the coronavirus cases.

The overwhelming response to the Varalakshmi Vratham which was organised at the Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur on virtual mode recently and the demand from the devotees are learnt to have prompted the TTD to organise the Kalyanotsavams online.

Devotees can book tickets for arjitha seva on the TTD website (www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in) from 11 a.m. on Thursday (August 6) by paying ₹1,000. The participating devotees will be sent the Srivari Prasadam, an uttarium (upper cloth), a blouse piece and akshintalu (sacred yellow rice) by post. The tickets will be issued for twenty five days between August 7 and 31.

The Kalyanotsavam rituals will be telecast live at 12 p.m. on the SV Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) and the devotees can take part in the event from the comforts of their homes. The devotees taking part in the event should dress up in traditional attires and make ‘sankalpam’. The priests shall perform ‘sankalpam’ of behalf of the devotees who have booked online tickets.

Even as the Kalyanotsavms will be performed in ekantham (private), all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed while performing the rituals.