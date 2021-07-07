Virtual classes for municipal school students from July 15

VIJAYAWADA

07 July 2021 01:05 IST

Schools of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will conduct virtual classes for students of Class VII to X from July 15 via video conferencing mobile apps.

According to a release, VMC Additional Commissioner J. Aruna held an awareness meeting with some parents at a school in the city on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Aruna said that the online classes would be conducted for all the students in 29 municipal high schools and four upper primary schools. She asked parents to provide a smartphone with an internet connection to the students.

Those who have no access to mobile phones and the internet can view the classes on the Doordarshan satellite channel, she said.

Deputy Education Officer Ramalingeswara Rao and others were present.