Andhra Pradesh

Virology lab at KGH closed as staffers test positive

B. Madhu Gopal Visakhapatnam 09 July 2020 23:52 IST
Updated: 09 July 2020 23:52 IST

The main virology lab at the King George Hospital (KGH) was closed after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“The lab was closed for sanitisation but we have another RTPCR machine at Microbiology Department (NACO), where the COVID-19 tests are being conducted,” Dr. G. Arjuna, Superintendent, KGH said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) is also equipped to conduct tests for confirmation of COVID-19.

Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
