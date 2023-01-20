HamberMenu
Viral video of Tirumala temple is fake: TTD CVSO

January 20, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams CVSO Narasimha Kishore on Friday denied the possibilities of videographing the temple of Lord Venkateswara by allegedly employing a drone and termed a video that has gone viral on social media as fake.

There is a stepped up security cover in and around the main temple and it is highly impossible to capture it with a drone camera.

The viral video will be sent to forensic laboratory for further verification, he said and warned of stern legal proceedings against the erring persons.

