Viral video of temple sent for forensic authentication: TTD Chairman

January 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday said the video of Tirumala temple alleged to have been shot with a drone camera had been sent to forensic laboratory for authentication and added that strict action would be initiated against those behind the “ugly” episode.

Speaking to media, Mr. Reddy said that the TTD vigilance and security officials had identified a Hyderabad-based organisation as responsible in promoting the video that had gone viral on various social media platforms.

“The police have also taken few personnel belonging to the organisation into custody for questioning. It is yet to be ascertained as to whether the video has been filmed with a drone camera or morphed employing 3D application. We are expecting an official report from the forensic experts in a couple of days based on which we will proceed legally,” Mr. Reddy said.

Ruling out any kind of breach in the temple security, he reiterated that the shrine was under constant vigil by armed guards.

Probe sought

Meanwhile, the issue is gradually snowballing into a major controversy with BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy demanding a thorough investigation into the episode.

The BJP leader alleged that the video was shot in November, and accused TTD for remaining silent all these days. “How can the entire stretch from Sri Bedi Anjaneya swamy temple to sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple be captured from above, when the TTD boasts of having a sophisticated three tier security system in protecting the sacred shrine which is already on the red screen of various fundamentalist groups?” he questioned.