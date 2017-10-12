Viral fever claims one more life in Chittoor district

Viral fever claimed yet another life at Battalavallam village of Varadaiahpalem mandal in the district on Thursday, taking the toll to 11 in the region since September 1. An eight-year-old girl, who was rushed to a Chennai hospital a couple of days ago, died there. Medical records put the cause as “viral haemorrhage and multi-organ dysfunction”.

The entire medical administration from the district headquarters Chittoor, including the District Medical and Health Officer, District Coordinator of Health Services, District Malaria Officer and senior medical officers, are camping in various vulnerable villages in the mandal, conducting medical camps at Battalavallam, Racha Kandriga and Karipakkam.

Of the 5,800 official cases of viral fevers all over the district since September 1, one-fourth were reported from Varadaiahpalem mandal alone. The DCHS, P. Saralamma, told The Hindu that typhoid fevers are rampant in the region.

Aruna Sulochana Devi, DMHO, said the senior officials would continue the medical camps in Varadaiahpalam mandal till further instructions from Collector P.S. Pradyumna. “Based on his instructions, we have undertaken massive sanitation drive in all the vulnerable villages, in coordination with the Panchayat Raj Department. Door-to-door survey is going on at a brisk pace, and blood samples were collected from the suspect cases of viral fevers. Apart from providing safe drinking water to the affected villages, we are sensitising the public to approach government hospitals in case of symptoms of viral fevers,” she said.

Meanwhile, reports said that five cases of viral fevers from Varadaiahpalem mandal were rushed to a hospital in Chennai on Thursday when their condition turned serious.