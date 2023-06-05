VIP recommendation letters will not be accepted at Tirumala temple during weekends till July 15

June 05, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

In yet another pilgrim-friendly initiative, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided not to entertain VIP recommendation letters for darshan at Lord Venkateswara temple as well as accommodation during the weekends till July 15.

No referral letters from any VIP will be accepted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the week. However, dignitaries who fall under the protocol category will be extended all the privileges they deserve if they visit the temple in person, the TTD officials said.

The decision assumes significance as it came at a time when the town is witnessing a huge influx of devotees.

Even as the devotees who have booked their tickets in advance are able to have darshan in a couple of hours, the waiting time for those arriving without booking tickets is exceeding beyond 24 hours during the weekends.

The non-acceptance of recommendation letters is expected to save the devotees up to three hours during the weekends and the time can be allocated to devotees in the dharma darshan queue lines, the TTD officials said.