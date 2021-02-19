VIP passes introduced to streamline darshan at Arasavalli

In the backdrop of previous bitter experiences and stampede of devotees, the district administration has brought several reforms to ensure a hassle-free darshan on Ratha Sapthami on Friday for devotees at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple here.
After a gap of many years, it introduced pass system even for VIPs. All VIPs, including public representatives, senior officials, judges and others need to take passes in advance for darshan. In the absence of pass system for VIPs, many unauthorised persons were entering the VIP queue line causing inconvenience to those in the queue. The lack of coordination among revenue, police and endowments department only made the matters worse at the VIP entrance. As a result, the protocol wing was unable to ensure a hassle-free darshan even for Ministers and MLAs in the last three years.
Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said that VIP cars will not be allowed till the main gate. “We are arranging protocol vehicles from 80 Feet Road. Those with valid passes will have to use these vehicles to reach the temple,” they added.
Tickets
A separate queue line was created for the donors who can have darshan till 10 a.m. Exclusive queue lines for ₹500 and ₹100 tickets were also arranged this year.
Meanwhile, the temple wore a festive look with the arrival of devotees from different parts of the State. Many of them entered the queue lines on Thursday evening itself as darshan will be allowed from midnight.
