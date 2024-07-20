ADVERTISEMENT

VIP break darshan ticket information should be made public, Chinta Mohan urges TTD

Published - July 20, 2024 07:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chinta Mohan addressing the media in front of the TTD administration building in Tirupati on Saturday.

The list of the daily ‘VIP break darshans’ at the Tirumala temple by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) should be made public to ensure transparency and prevent corrupt practices in ticket allocation, demanded former Union Minister Chinta Mohan.

At a press conference here on Saturday, the Congress leader expressed concern over irregularities in the darshan ticket distribution at Tirumala temple due to pressure from influential officials and political leaders, leading to widespread corruption and financial loss to the TTD.

CONNECT WITH US