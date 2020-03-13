Violence unleashed by YSRCP unprecedented, alleges BJP

“The violence being unleashed by the YSRCP in the local body elections in the State is unprecedented and unmatched,” BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, “The State Home Minister does not know how to handle the situation, or keep law and order under control.”

Dig at police

Referring to the incidents of violence across the State since notification for the local body elections was issued, particularly the one at Macherla in Guntur district, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the police was remaining a mute spectator in all the places.

“The ruling YSRCP government is ensuring that the candidates from the opposition parties do not file nomination papers to make the election one-sided and unanimous,” he alleged.

At many places, the officials did not give caste certificates so that candidates would not be able to file their nomination papers, he said.

“Let the election commission and the government declare the winners jointly so that elections are not necessitated,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said sarcastically.

Criticising the DGP for “failing” to maintain law and order, he said the special observers were not answering the phone calls to receive complaints.

The BJP leader appealed to the Election Commission of India to act immediately against the State Election Commissioner and replace him to ensure free and fair elections.