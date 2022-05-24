Congress blames A.P. Government for Konaseema violence

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 24, 2022 21:43 IST

APCC spokesperson Sk. Saida condemned the attack on the houses of Transport Minister P. Viswaroop and Mummadivaram MLA P. Satish

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Sk. Saida squarely blamed the YSRCP Government, saying that it ‘failed’ to stop the large-scale violence over protests against renaming of Konaseema district, in Amalapuram on Tuesday.

“It is unfortunate that renaming the district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was made controversial without taking into confidence all sections of people and building a broad consensus over the issue, which is a must in a democracy,” the spokesperson told the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Condemning the attack on the houses of Transport Minister P. Viswaroop and Mummadivaram MLA P. Satish, he said it happened as a result of failure of police intelligence.

“The violence seemed to be an attempt to divert the people’s attention from the real issues that gripped the State,” he said and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on moral responsibility.