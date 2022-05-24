Violence result of government's failure: Congress

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee official Spokesman Sk. Saida squarely blamed the State government for its alleged failure to stop the large-scale violence in Amalapuram in protest against renaming of Konaseema district on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, he said it was unfortunate that naming the district after Constitution architect B.R. Ambedkar was made controversial without taking into confidence all sections of people and building a broad consensus, which were a must in a democracy.

Condemning the attack on the houses of Transport Minister P. Viswaroop and Mummadivaram MLA P Sattish by miscreants, he said it was as a result of police intelligence failure.

The violence seemed to be an attempt to divert the people's attention from the ''burning issues'' that had gripped the State, he said and pressed for the resignation of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government owning moral responsibility for its failure to nip the violence in the bud..