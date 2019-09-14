Violence in Palnadu casts a shadow on its development

The parched uplands of Palnadu have yet again emerged as a battleground with both the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party engaged in a bitter and acrimonious fight that threatens to mar the development in the region.

The recent incidents of post-poll violence and the TDP holding a rehabilitation camp for the “victims of political violence”, has put the spotlight back on Palnadu.

The latest controversy over political violence in the aftermath of elections in Gurazala mandal of Macherla Assembly segment has its roots in factional politics which have claimed hundreds of lives over the years. If successive elections after 1983 gave goosebumps to the police, the elections in 2019 could be counted as one of the bloodiest elections. The polls were marred by incidents of stone-pelting, physical assault on candidates and booth violence.

MLA of Narsaraopet Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy sustained bleeding injuries after his car was allegedly attacked, former Speaker of the Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was allegedly manhandled in a polling booth at Inimetla village and several such incidents marred the polling.

Atmakuru incident

The post-poll violence at Atmakuru village in Durgi mandal was not an isolated incident, but what made the situation complicated is the continuation of violence even after the election results were declared, forcing the evacuation of more than 70 families. Several families took shelter at Jangamaheswara Puram.

The TDP opened a makeshift rehabilitation camp at a private function hall and provided food for all the men and women for a week. The frayed tempers threatened to spill out of control after TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to march to Atmakuru. The YSRCP too picked up the gauntlet and said that party leaders would also go to the village, forcing the police to intervene. Mr. Naidu was placed under preventive detention for several hours, and several leaders in Guntur and in Vijayawada were also detained. The district administration has now taken measures to restore confidence in the people and those who have left village have started settling down.

YSRCP denies charge

The YSRCP has, however, denied the allegations. Party MP from Narsaraopet Lavu Krishnadevarayulu claimed the situation in Palnadu had been the product of systematic and concocted propaganda by the TDP, whose MLAs had been accused of massive corruption during their tenure. “I would like to challenge Mr. Naidu to stop with the political demagoguery and travel with me to these numerous villages and assess first hand the true sentiments and concerns of the residents. Let us together find out as to who truly oppressed them and subjugated them to political violence and unrest. I suggest that both parties form 10-member teams and in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh State Human Right Commision survey these villages and ascertain the true cause of this unrest,’’ said Mr. Krishnadevarayulu.