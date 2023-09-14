Violence in Annamayya district | Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea for hearing to September 20

September 14, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) adjourned the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the case related to the clash that took place during his tour of Annamayya district, to September 20.

Passing the Order on September 14 Justice K. Suresh Reddy instructed the police to revert with further details of the incident on the given date.

It may be noted that the Annamayya district police booked a case against Mr. Naidu on criminal conspiracy and attempt-to-murder charges for allegedly inciting violence at a public meeting addressed by him as part of his visit to irrigation projects.

Mr. Naidu, who is currently on 14-day judicial remand at Rajamahendravaram in the skill development project scam case, was listed as A-1 in the above incident.

