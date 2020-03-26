Violators feel the heat in E. Godavari

The East Godavari police have arrested at least 191 persons and registered 3,160 cases for violating the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines since they came into force. Police have also seized 46 vehicles.

In an official release, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi appealed to people to cooperate with the police in implementing the lockdown.

“Inter-State check-posts have been set up to prevent the movement of people to and from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana,” said Mr. Asmi. The SP lauded personnel of his department for their duty-mindedness.