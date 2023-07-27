Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh tense after TDP, YSRCP workers clash

July 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

Tension gripped Vinukonda town in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh following a clash between workers of the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party. A circle inspector of police fired in the air and police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

The clash erupted when TDP leaders took out a rally protesting against the police lodging cases against the party’s Palnadu district president G.V. Anjanneylu and others, who reportedly levelled allegations against YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu over illegal mining.

The TDP leaders had alleged that the YSRCP MLA indulged in illegal gravel mining. The MLA denied the allegations, and YSRCP leaders lodged a complaint against the TDP leaders, including Mr. Anjanneylu. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of trespass against the TDP leaders, stating that they entered the private property and threatened them.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the protest rally reached a location where the YSRCP cadres and Mr. Brahma Naidu present, workers of both the parties raised slogans against each other and a clash followed. At that point of time, the Vinokonda Circle Inspector opened fire in the air, Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankara Reddy said.

The SP said that additional forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The police had provided additional security to Mr. Brahma Naidu.

Mr. Brahma Naidu, told The Hindu over phone that he suspected a threat to this life and alleged that the TDP leaders attacked him for third consecutive time in the past three months. He alleged that Mr. Anjanneylu was responsible for all the clashes in the constituency. He said that the TDP leaders were creating trouble in the name of protests every other day. The MLA alleged that the TDP leaders could not digest the development activities in the constituency under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, hence were indulging in violence to gain political mileage.

On the other hand, Mr. Anjanneylu alleged that despite the TDP cadre giving way for the vehicles of Mr. Brahma Naidu during the protest, the MLA provoked the gathering. He alleged that as they revealed the illegal mining activities of the MLA, the ruling party leaders were attacking the Opposition TDP with the connivance of the police.

Section 144 imposed

As tension prevailed, B. Kiran Kumar, Vinukonda Mandal Tahasildar imposed Section 144 of Cr.P.C. from July 27 to 30 in the town to avoid untoward incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.