Vinayaka temples wear festive look

As part of Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations, special prayers were offered in major temples of Lord Ganapati on Sunday. Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam of PN Colony, Vijaya Ganapati temple located on Palakonda Road, Sri Sampath Vinayaka temple of Manguvari Tota and other places were seen with devotional activity.

Sri Sampath Vinayaka temple trustee Konda Rambabu thanked the devotees who extended their support for making Panchakacham dhoti with silver ornaments. Many devotees participated in the special prayers offered with chrysanthemum flowers in the Vijaya Ganapati temple.