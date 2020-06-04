Andhra Pradesh

Vinayaka Sagar in Tirupati to get a facelift at ₹11.36 cr.

MP B. Durgaprasad and MLA B. Karunakar Reddy going through the development model of Vinayaka Sagar in Tirupati on Thursday.

MP B. Durgaprasad and MLA B. Karunakar Reddy going through the development model of Vinayaka Sagar in Tirupati on Thursday.  

‘It will have 3-km walking and cycling tracks among other facilities’

The Vinayaka Sagar near Bonthalamma temple, the immersion point for idols after Vinayaka Chavithi festival, will soon be beautified on the lines of Hussainsagar in Hyderabad.

“Around ₹11.36 crore will be spent from Smart City funds in the first phase on the development of the tank,” said Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad and legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy after laying the stone on for the beautification work on Thursday.

The project envisaging creating lung space in the city would take eight months to complete. According to plan, the tank would have 3-km walking and cycling tracks and more trees for the denizens to relax, besides other facilities such as drinking water, toilets and a parking lot. A part of the tank would be reserved for idol immersion.

Two-phase project

MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha said around ₹20 crore had been earmarked for developing the tank and the works would be executed in two phases. “The tank will be a new attraction to the Tirumala visitors. Steps will be taken to protect the local biodiversity,” he said.

Additional Commissioner D. Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy and officials of MCT and Tirupati Smart City Corporation took part in the event.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:02:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vinayaka-sagar-in-tirupati-to-get-a-facelift-at-1136-cr/article31751349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY