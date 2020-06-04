Vinayaka Sagar in Tirupati to get a facelift at ₹11.36 cr.

The Vinayaka Sagar near Bonthalamma temple, the immersion point for idols after Vinayaka Chavithi festival, will soon be beautified on the lines of Hussainsagar in Hyderabad.

“Around ₹11.36 crore will be spent from Smart City funds in the first phase on the development of the tank,” said Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad and legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy after laying the stone on for the beautification work on Thursday.

The project envisaging creating lung space in the city would take eight months to complete. According to plan, the tank would have 3-km walking and cycling tracks and more trees for the denizens to relax, besides other facilities such as drinking water, toilets and a parking lot. A part of the tank would be reserved for idol immersion.

Two-phase project

MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha said around ₹20 crore had been earmarked for developing the tank and the works would be executed in two phases. “The tank will be a new attraction to the Tirumala visitors. Steps will be taken to protect the local biodiversity,” he said.

Additional Commissioner D. Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy and officials of MCT and Tirupati Smart City Corporation took part in the event.