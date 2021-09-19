Vinayaka Navaratri concludes

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

19 September 2021 09:27 IST

The festivities and fanfare generally witnessed on the last day of the festival for immersion of Ganesh idols was missing this year due to the restrictions on celebrations in public places owing to COVID-19.

Vinayaka Navaratri festival concluded on Saturday in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district.

However, the festivities and fanfare generally witnessed on the last day of the festival for immersion of Ganesh idols was missing this year due to the restrictions on celebrations in public places owing to COVID-19. Many opted to offer prayers on their own premises.

Vizianagaram Balaji Market president Buddepu Venkata Rao and secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna led the procession after the completion of purnahooti in the Ganapati temple located on the market premises.

Advertising

Advertising

Hundreds of devotees participated in special prayers and homams organised in various temples of Srikakulam town. Sri Vijaya Ganapati temple of Palakonda Road, Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in PN Colony and Sri Sampathi Vinayak temple located at Manguvari Thota wore a festive look on the concluding day of the nine-day festival.