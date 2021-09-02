Andhra Pradesh

Vinayaka Chavithi to be celebrated indoors inj Vizag

There will be no public celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi for the second year in a row owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha on Wednesday notified that Ganesh idols should not be erected in public places, adding that no permission would be given in view of COVID-19 guidelines.

Idols may be put up in private places and the festival should strictly be a private affair and not a public one, the Police Commissioner said. He added that no permission would be accorded for immersion processions or use of loudspeakers or any form of public entertainment.


