Vimukti plea to bail out sex workers

Vimukti, a State-level collective of sex workers and survivors of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation and women in prostitution, and Indian Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT) have submitted a memorandum to Principal Secretary (Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens) A. R. Anuradha urging her to take steps to extend support services for women sex workers in the wake of COVID pandemic.

Vimukti convener M. Mehrunnisa, in a press release, said there were 1.20 lakh commercial sex workers as per the reports of AP State Aids Control Society. The number could be much higher. Owing to COVID, the sex workers were left with no other choice but to enter into a inter-generational debt trap for their lifetime otherwise they and their family members might have to starve to death due to the lockdown situation, she said.

Reinforcing the GO Ms. 1 issued in 2003 makes it suitable for the current situation. To most of the sex workers belonging to BC, SC and ST, the relevant corporations should support them in providing loans/alternative livelihoods. The GO Ms. 1 was exclusively issued in the best interest of and welfare of women in sex trade and rescued survivors of trafficking. It if it were reinforced, most of the sex workers would be benefited, she said.