‘Vimanam’ of Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple at Tirumala to be gold plated

The ‘vimanam’ (towering roof) above the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple at Tirumala will soon glitter in all its luminosity with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resolving to take up gold plating works to it. The total cost of the project is expected to be around ₹14.10 crore.

According to initial estimates, 42.43 kg of gold is likely to be used in the gold plating works of the ‘vimanam’ in addition to 18 kg of copper plates. The proposed gold plating will be done in nine layers. While the cost of the gold is pegged at ₹13.56 crore, the expenditure on copper plates is put at around ₹11.17 lakh. A sum of ₹21.04 lakh has been set apart towards the designing works and labour cost excluding 12% GST and 1% cess on labour charges amounting to another ₹2.74 lakh.

This apart, it has also been recommended to utilise the services of the experts in the field of 3D printing technology to reproduce the images on the ‘vimanam’ and employ them during the designing process of the copper plates in the hour of need.

Separate fund

A separate fund of ₹19.40 lakh has been allocated towards the 3D documentation charges which shall be done using the terrestrial laser scanning technology and developing of the replica of the ‘vimanam’.

As a precautionary measure, the TTD has already secured the measurements of the ‘vimanam’ during the Balalaya Samprokshanam ritual organised in April.

According to highly placed sources, the finance committee, to which the subject has been referred to, has recently given its approval for taking up the proposed project pending final endorsement by the board of trustees during its next meeting.

Meanwhile, the TTD has resolved to draw the gold required for the project from its own treasury.