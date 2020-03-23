Villages surprise officials with total compliance

Vizianagaram district officials were surprised with the unprecedented response from villagers of remote areas for the ‘Janata Curfew’, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat coronavirus.

Thanks to various awareness programmes, villagers of all the 38 mandals cooperated with the government and stayed indoors throughout the day.

“We had met each and every family on Friday and Saturday in the village to explain to them the benefits of the curfew. It had helped them understand the reason behind them taking such a step. We will continue to highlight the importance of social distancing and hygiene practices to check the spread of the virus,” said A. Srinivasa Rao and P. Manikyala Rao, local leaders of Managalampalem village of Kothavalasa mandal, Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari, along with police personnel, swung into action to monitor the curfew in the district.

Vizianagaram Ramnarayanam Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas said that that the temple had urged all devotees to remain indoors and chant ‘Vishnusahasranam’ and read Ramayanam. Vizinaagaram Rotary Club’s former presidents Durga Balaji, D.S.P.Lingam and others expressed happiness over the active involvement of club members in making people to greet one another in the evening with claps.

Andhra Pradesh State Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes-Vizianagaram district president J.C.Naidu and Indian Academy of Paediatrics State vice president M. Venkateswara Rao said that individual health care and social distancing were the most powerful tools to control the disease.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Municipal authorities took up massive sanitation drive in Vizianagaram. They sprayed 200 kg of bleaching powder in all the areas. Municipal Commissioner S.S.Varma and Municipal Health Officer Praneeta sought people’s cooperation to make pubic places neat and clean to prevent the spread of the disease.